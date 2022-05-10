ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.37%)
Pakistan

Severe heat wave to strike Sindh tomorrow

Recorder Report 10 May, 2022

KARACHI: The prevailing severe heatwave spell is expected to grip entire Sindh from May 11 to May 16 with a rise of daytime temperature by 8 degrees Celsius, the Met Office said on Monday.

At present, the heatwave prevails over central and upper parts of Sindh, which is rising temperature up to 8 degrees Celsius from normal level.

During the period, the daytime temperature may range between 46 degrees Celsius and 48 degrees Celsius in Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushero Froze, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts.

In Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts, mercury levels are likely to hit maximum 43 degrees Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius mark.

Karachi is expected to see maximum temperature between 38 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius from May 13 to 14.

Farmers should step up managing their crops and public should avoid direct exposure to sun as much as possible, especially during the peak heat hours.

“Due to heatwave, day temperatures are likely to remain 07-09°C above normal in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while 06-08°C above normal in Sindh and Balochistan. General public is advised to take precautionary measures to avoid heatwave,” a warning of the Met Office said.

