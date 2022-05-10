That India under the BJP/RSS combine has completely changed is a fact. It has changed for the worst. While India under Narendra Modi is increasingly curbing press freedom and curtailing the space for minorities, particularly Muslims, it has added a new feather to the cap. Consider: Chinese smart phone maker Xiaomi Corp has said its top executive faced threats of “physical violence” and coercion during questioning by India’s financial crime fighting agency.

Officials from the Enforcement directorate warned the company’s former India managing director, Manu Kumar Jain, current chief financial officer Sameer B. S. Rao and their families of “dire consequences” if they did not submit statements as desired by the agency.

That is how Narendra Modi and his cohorts are building a “New India” where foreign investors are intimidated by the government itself.

Shujaat Hashmi (Lahore)

