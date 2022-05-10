Graana.com’s property festival witnesses record number of visitors

LAHORE: Graana.com’s Property Festival Lahore captured the attention of thousands of visitors eager to invest in the real estate business. It is pertinent to state that the festival focused particularly on driving real estate development in Pakistan.

With 40+ brands on the venue offering the best investment opportunities, the event proved to be successful with its integrated real estate solutions and unparalleled client services.

“The real estate sector of Pakistan is getting dynamic and stable with each passing day. It is an excellent opportunity to invest in this sector to ensure a prosperous tomorrow,” stated CEO Shafiq Akbar.

This exclusive event by Graana.com brought affordable housing solutions in addition to mega investment projects in the country. The property festival attracted throngs of visitors and was praised by many for its massive success.

“I thank the residents of this city who marked their presence in this event in record numbers. Real estate is one of the most significant sectors of the economic pyramid, and it is finally on a sustained upward path in Pakistan,” said Group Director Farhan Javed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022