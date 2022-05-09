PM Shehbaz orders ban on sugar export

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif imposed on Monday a total ban on export of sugar, hoping to stabilise its price by making a higher amount of the commodity available in the domestic market.

“Given the domestic demand, I have ordered a complete ban on the export of sugar,” he tweeted.

“There will be strict action against smuggling and hoarding. Absolutely zero tolerance for those found negligent in their duties.”

Following the end of the Rs8.2 billion Ramzan Relief Package, the government subsidised sugar and sold it at Rs70 per kilogram in Utility Stores through a Rs750 million subsidy.

Utility stores raise rates of food items as Ramazan package ends

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said that during Imran Khan’s rule, the prices of flour, sugar, ghee and medicines had reached an all-time high.

She said that PM Shehbaz had given relief to the people, who had been suffering from inflation for four years, within two weeks of forming the government by bringing down sugar, ghee and wheat flour prices at Utility Stores.

Last week, Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal expressed his displeasure over the sale of sugar at more than Rs 70 per kg in Ramazan bazaars in some districts and sought a detailed report from divisional commissioners.

CS expresses displeasure over sale of sugar at higher price

The Chief Secretary said clear instructions had been issued to ensure the availability of sugar at Rs 70 per kg in Ramazan bazaars but some officers did not ensure compliance.

He warned that the implementation of directions be ensured and no negligence would be tolerated.