ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.37%)
ASC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.67%)
AVN 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.1%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.59%)
CNERGY 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-8.37%)
FFL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.39%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-7.13%)
GGGL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.38%)
GGL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.43%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.94%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-10.81%)
KEL 2.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.65%)
KOSM 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.76%)
MLCF 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.84%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.46%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.04%)
PRL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.41%)
PTC 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.6%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SNGP 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.29%)
TELE 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.2%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-9.91%)
TPLP 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-7.17%)
TREET 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-6.11%)
TRG 73.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.71 (-6.03%)
UNITY 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-5.26%)
WAVES 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.26%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.39%)
YOUW 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.96%)
BR100 4,312 Decreased By -183.9 (-4.09%)
BR30 15,064 Decreased By -994.2 (-6.19%)
KSE100 43,306 Decreased By -1534.6 (-3.42%)
KSE30 16,515 Decreased By -633.7 (-3.7%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance OGDC (Oil & Gas Development Company Limited) 79.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.67% POL (Pakistan Oilfields Limited) 373.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.69%

OGDCL, POL get provisional award for new exploration block in Balochistan

  • OGDCL said participating in the bidding round is part of its strategy plan to invest in its core business
BR Web Desk 09 May, 2022

The Directorate General of Petroleum Concessions (DGPC) has granted a provisional award of a new exploration block — Chah Bali — in Balochistan to Oil and Gas Company Limited (OGDCL) and Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL).

The development was shared by OGDCL in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday. The company said that it participated in the competitive bidding round for exploration blocks held by the government in April and the block has been awarded on the basis of work units committed by OGDCL, with a working interest of 70%. Its joint venture partner POL has the remaining 30% working interest.

“The provisional award will be formalized upon execution of petroleum concession agreements with DGPC, necessary agreements with joint venture partners and completion of regulatory and procedural formalities,” read the notice.

OGDCL said that participating in the bidding round is part of its strategy to invest in its core business, accelerate exploratory activities and augment hydrocarbon reserves balance.

Last month, the Director General (P) Petroleum Division opened bids for 14 onshore blocks for grant of petroleum exploration rights at the Petroleum House.

Petroleum exploration: Bids opened for 14 onshore blocks

Bids were received for nine blocks and opened by the bid opening committee in the presence of companies’ representatives. The minimum investment to be carried out by exploration and production (E&P) companies in these blocks will be over $70.2 million in three years. Apart from E&P activities, the successful companies will also spend over $810,000 in social welfare for the areas of their respective blocks.

Facing growing energy demand, Pakistan heavily relies on fossil fuels to power its economy and a major chunk of its import bill comes from the purchase of petroleum products and other fuels.

Pakistan Petroleum begins oil & gas production from DS X-1 well

Pakistan oil imports have witnessed a significant surge in recent months, owing to its rise in the international market. Import of the overall petroleum group stood at $14.812 billion, witnessing an increase of 96.09% during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to $7.553 billion reported in the corresponding period last year.

PSX exploration blocks POL OGDC DGPC provisional award

Comments

1000 characters

OGDCL, POL get provisional award for new exploration block in Balochistan

PM Shehbaz orders ban on sugar export

5 edible items: Subsidy likely to continue for 2 more months

Govt decides to enhance wheat buying targets

Issues of Chinese cos, promotion of RMB: PMO doing spadework ahead of PM’s China visit

IHC directs PM to review Hanif Abbasi's appointment as his special assistant

Above Rs50,000 purchase: Shabbar Zaidi concerned at likely withdrawal of CNIC condition

Oil falls on China demand worries, possible EU ban on Russia oil eyed

Delayed tax return, payment: SHC quashes penalty, default surcharge imposed on oil firm

If appointed, Nasreen will be third female governor

Read more stories