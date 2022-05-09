Imran says he’s optimistic about ‘long march’ prospects

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan on Sunday claimed that more than two million people will reach Islamabad. When I call for a long march to Islamabad after May 20, a sea of people will gather and overwhelm the capital city, he said while addressing a big public gathering in Abbottabad.

Imran said no number of “containers” would stop the people from arriving in the federal capital. “It is my faith that no matter how many containers they will erect, more than 2 million people will reach Islamabad.”

He said the government was afraid of PTI supporters’ “passion”. “This nation will never accept the ‘robbers wh came to power through an American conspiracy’,” he alleged. He added peoples’ ‘Janoon’ will soon come to Islamabad, warning the government not to create hurdles in the way of workers.

Will give call for Islamabad long march after May 20: Imran Khan

Imran Khan called out to the opponents telling them to see the crowd in the rally. The former Prime Minister pointed out that only one deviant member came out of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who has not yet dared to come to Peshawar. He further said wherever the turncoats will go, slogans of treachery and traitors will be heard. Even the school children now know who a turncoat is, he said.

While criticizing the opposition leaders he added that ‘Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq’ became part of ‘the foreign conspiracy’. He said his policy is not to sacrifice our people for anyone. 80,000 Pakistanis were martyred in the ‘American war’. Billions of dollars were lost.

Imran Khan claimed that about Rs 40 billion corruption cases were against the Sharif family. When the ‘imported government’ took over, prices of food items went up, while Pakistan rupees devalued against the dollar, he noted. The PTI chief said nations were destroyed when small dacoits are caught and large thefts are set.

The rally was addressed by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, former defence minister Pervaz Khattak, former federal minister Ali Mohammad Khan, former deputy speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and others.

