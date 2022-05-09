Two ‘muggers’ injured in exchange of fire with police arrested

KARACHI: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two suspected muggers in injured condition over their alleged involvement in killing a citizen during a robbery bid in Nazimabad area of the city.

According to police, a raid was carried out to arrest the suspects who opened fire on the raiding team. “During an exchange of fire, the suspects were arrested in injured condition.”

They said that mobile phones, a motorcycle and weapons were recovered from their possession.

The suspects were involved in opening fire during a mugging bid in Nazimabad, killing a man named Shakir Ali. The brother of the victim got a murder case registered against the suspects.

Recently, police apprehended two suspects after a chase near Kati Pahari area in district West of Karachi as they tried to escape after a robbery.

According to police, the two suspects were arrested in an injured condition while weapons were also recovered from their possession.