Three killed in Nawabshah road accidents

NAWABSHAH: At least three people were killed and three others injured in separate road mishaps here on Sunday, police said. A loader rickshaw fell into Saim nullah after hit by an over speeding car near Mehran Highway Morr in Nawabshah. Two people including Mukhtiar Brohi and Urs Brohi hailing from Haqqani Town were killed in the accident.

The second accident took place at Sanghar road near Khan Petrol Pump where Thal bound passenger coach coming from Karachi knocked down a motorcycle carrying four people. As a result of accident, Muhammad Bilal Mugheri was killed on the spot while Qadeer, Raza Mugheri, Deedar Hussain were critically injured.