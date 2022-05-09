Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi, Egypt gain as markets reopen after Eid holiday; Qatar slips

Reuters 09 May, 2022

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s stock market rose on Sunday as it reopened after a week of public holidays to celebrate Eid and was buoyed by a rise in oil prices.

Oil prices rose nearly 1.5% on Friday, and ended higher on the week, as impending European Union sanctions on Russian oil raised the prospect of tighter supply and had traders shrugging off worries about global economic growth.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index finished 0.6% higher, with Al Rajhi Bank gaining 1.8% and oil behemoth Saudi Aramco gaining 2.1%.

Saudi Arabia’s minister of industry and mineral resources said the ministry has a goal to attract investments worth $32 billion to its mining and minerals sector through nine new projects, state news agency SPA reported.

Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services, however, declined 0.9%, as the stock traded ex-dividend.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 0.6%, extending gains from the previous session when it jumped more than 3%.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ordered the government to set a programme for the private sector’s participation in state-owned assets, with a target of $10 billion annually for four years, private television channel Extra News reported on Tuesday.

However, Egypt’s economy remains exposed to the tensions in Europe.

Bucking the trend, the Qatari index eased 0.3%, hit by a 2.9% fall in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

Abdel Fattah al Sisi Oil prices Saudi Arabia’s stock market Egypt’s economy

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi, Egypt gain as markets reopen after Eid holiday; Qatar slips

Govt decides to enhance wheat buying targets

Issues of Chinese cos, promotion of RMB: PMO doing spadework ahead of PM’s China visit

G7 to phase out Russian oil, US sanctions Gazprombank execs

Keep armed forces out of ‘your political discourse’: ISPR

Imran says he’s optimistic about ‘long march’ prospects

If appointed Nasreen will be third female governor

Above Rs50,000 purchase: Shabbar Zaidi concerned at likely withdrawal of CNIC condition

Delayed tax return, payment: SHC quashes penalty, default surcharge imposed on oil firm

Taliban order for women to cover faces ‘unconscionable’: US

Mumbai mosques turn volume down on call to prayer after Hindu’s demands

Read more stories