Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Heavily armed militants break 60 inmates from Burkina Faso prison

Reuters 09 May, 2022

OUAGADOUGOU: Militants freed around 60 prisoners during an attack on a jail in northwest Burkina Faso overnight, ransacking offices and setting vehicles ablaze before making their escape, two security sources and a judicial source said.

Armed men entered the town of Nouna around midnight aboard 4x4s and motorbikes, brandishing Kalashnikovs and heavy machine guns, the security sources said.

The militants freed around 60 men from the city jail, its entire prisoner population.

Burkina Faso is battling a jihadist insurgency that has spread from neighbouring Mali over the past decade, where violent attacks are weekly occurrences. Thousands have been killed across the region, and millions forced to flee their homes.

No one was killed during the weekend’s prison raid, but a volunteer militia fighter was shot, according to security sources. Several of the prison’s trucks and motorbikes were set on fire, and its offices were trashed.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The raid came just hours after unknown militants killed at least 11 people between the northern towns of Dori and Gorgadji, according to two local officials. Among the dead were nine militiamen and two civilians.

Burkina Faso Heavily armed heavy machine guns Burkina Faso prison

Comments

Comments are closed.

Heavily armed militants break 60 inmates from Burkina Faso prison

Govt decides to enhance wheat buying targets

Issues of Chinese cos, promotion of RMB: PMO doing spadework ahead of PM’s China visit

G7 to phase out Russian oil, US sanctions Gazprombank execs

Keep armed forces out of ‘your political discourse’: ISPR

Imran says he’s optimistic about ‘long march’ prospects

If appointed Nasreen will be third female governor

Above Rs50,000 purchase: Shabbar Zaidi concerned at likely withdrawal of CNIC condition

Delayed tax return, payment: SHC quashes penalty, default surcharge imposed on oil firm

Taliban order for women to cover faces ‘unconscionable’: US

Mumbai mosques turn volume down on call to prayer after Hindu’s demands

Read more stories