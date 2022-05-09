iHeartMedia Inc reports results for quarter ended in March

LONDON: iHeartMedia Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 33 cents per share for the quarter ended in March. The mean expectation of eight analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

Revenue rose 19.4% to $843.46 million from a year ago; analysts expected $839.42 million.

iHeartMedia Inc’s reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 33 cents?.

The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 151.5% in the last three months. In the last 30 days two analysts negatively revised earnings estimates iHeartMedia Inc shares had fallen by 15.4% this quarter and lost 23.9% so far this year.

The company reported a quarterly loss of $48.58 million. Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for iHeartMedia Inc is $30.00.

The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 “strong buy” or “buy,” 1 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”