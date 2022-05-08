PM Shehbaz reaches out to underprivileged areas of KPK

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while addressing a public gathering in Bisham on Saturday vowed to bring all underprivileged regions at par with to rest of the country and assured to provide all basic health facilities to the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PM on the occasion announced a grant of Rs 2 billion for the development of the Shangla district, the establishment of a medical university and assured the completion of 132 KV Puran power grid station within a period of three months in the district.

He stressed the need to break the begging bowl and make Pakistan financially self-reliant.

He said the KP is a scenic region of Pakistan, which is blessed with countless treasures of natural resources. However, he emphasized that there was a need to work hard to make Pakistan, which was dreamt of the father of the nation Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The PM promised to provide an adequate supply of wheat to KP at equal rates as to Punjab. The PM lashed out at the former PTI government for a price hikes and huge debt hovering around Rs 24,000 billion.

The PM said during the PML-N rule in Punjab, the orphans, widows and hopeless were provided with free-of-cost treatment and now the same facilities had been restarted after a gap of four years.

The prime minister also assured similar provision of health facilities in KP as well.

The rally was attended by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyam Aurangzeb, Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs and PML-N provincial president Engr Amir Muqam, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and PML-N provincial general secretary Murtaza Javed Abbasi, MPA Ikhtiyar Wali, former MPA Fazalullah, former chief minister Pir Sabir Shah, former federal minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf and others.

A large number of PML-N workers participated in the rally. The people of Shangla and PML-N workers expressed great joy and jubilation after seeing their leader who started his mass contact movement in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the Shangla district.

The venue was beautifully decorated with PML-N flags, banners, and portraits of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders of the party.

Ikhtiyar Wali Khan in his address said that the massive public show of PML-N at Fateh Jhang has unnerved the opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Wali remarked that the mammoth people gathering at Fateh Jhang addressed by the party’s senior vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday testified that his party was enjoying the overwhelming support of masses and would easily win the 2023 general elections.

