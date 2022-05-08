Daytime temperature likely to surge from today

KARACHI: The Met Office on Saturday warned the public of a soaring temperature in the country and sizzling daytime temperature is likely to surge about 9 degrees Celsius from Sunday (today). Public should take precautionary measures to avoid heatwave, it said.

It said that Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to see a rise in temperature between 7 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius. Daytime temperature in Sindh and Balochistan is likely to increase between 6 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius from normal.

“High pressure is likely to grip upper atmosphere from Sunday. Due to this high pressure, day temperatures are likely to increase in most parts of the country from Sunday”, the Met said. In the next 24 hours: hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

Over the past 24 hours: weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas. Maximum temperature was recorded in Jacobabad and Dadu 48 degrees Celsius, each, Larkana, Mohenjo Daro and Sibbi 47, each.

