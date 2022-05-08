Brecorder Logo
Floods in northern areas: Govt urged to launch immediate rescue activities

Naveed Butt 08 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has proposed to convene immediately a joint meeting of all stakeholders with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the flood situation and melting of glaciers in Gilgit.

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain, in a statement on Saturday, suggested that relief activities be launched on a war footing to deal with the emergency situation in Gilgit-Baltistan. He suggested that institutions should take action immediately to rescue citizens from natural disasters and shift them to safer places.

Hussain said that the situation arising out of the eruption of a lake on Shishper Glacier is alarming and there is an urgent need for a sustainable strategy in the face of floods, and rains.

He said that the federal government should take timely steps to protect the lives and property of the people from possible damages.

Hussain said that glaciers are melting in the northern areas due to the sharp rise in temperature.

He said that the Federation should take immediate steps to protect the lives and property of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the lives of the locals and the tourists. He said that the rapid melting of glaciers has created new lakes in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The PPP secretary-general has directed the officials and workers of Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organisations to ensure timely assistance to the people.

