Brecorder Logo
May 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Six missiles hit Ukraine’s coastal city Odesa

Reuters 07 May, 2022

Six missiles hit the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa on Saturday, the spokeswoman for Ukraine’s southern military command told the country’s public broadcaster.

Spokeswoman Natalia Humeniuk said four rockets hit a furniture factory in a residential area, while the other two struck an already damaged runway strip. She added that information on casualties was being clarified.

Russia says it bombed US and European weapons near Ukraine’s Odesa

Odesa regional administration spokesman Serhiy Bratchuk earlier said four missiles had hit Odesa region on Saturday, without causing any casualties.

Reuters was not able to immediately confirm details of the report.

Rocket strike hits Odesa in southwest Ukraine, causing deaths and injuries

missiles Russian military Russian invasion Russia Ukraine crisis Russian missiles Odesa Ukrainian port city

Comments

1000 characters

Six missiles hit Ukraine’s coastal city Odesa

Sindh govt sets May 30 deadline for Orange Line Scheme

Chelsea agree sale to Boehly consortium for record $5.2bn

Interior minister warns Imran Khan, wants guarantee on peaceful long march

Hamza says 'free and fair elections' only solution to current political crisis

Rising imports a challenge for dollar-hungry Pakistan, says expert

PM approves appointment of Ashtar Ausaf Ali as attorney-general

Lt-General Muzammil Hussain (retd) resigns as WAPDA chief

Pakistan sends aid to flood-affected Afghans

Utility stores raise rates of food items as Ramazan package ends

North Korea fires likely submarine-launched ballistic missile, South Korea, Japan say

Read more stories