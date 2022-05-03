ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
Russia says it bombed US and European weapons near Ukraine’s Odesa

Reuters 03 May, 2022

Russia has struck a military airfield near Ukraine’s southwestern city of Odesa with missiles, destroying drones, missiles and ammunition supplied to Ukraine by the United States and its European allies, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

“High-precision Onyx missiles struck a logistics centre at a military airfield in the Odesa region through which foreign weapons were being delivered,” the defence ministry said.

Rocket strike hits Odesa in southwest Ukraine, causing deaths and injuries

“Hangars containing unmanned Bayraktar TB2 drones, as well as missiles and ammunition from the US and European countries, were destroyed,” it said.

Russian missiles and artillery also struck various military targets across Ukraine, including command centres, arsenals, and an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.

The governor of Odesa, Maksym Marchenko, said a rocket strike had hit the Black Sea port city on Monday evening, causing deaths and injuries.

Three civilians killed in Russian shelling of Vuhledar in east Ukraine, president’s office says

