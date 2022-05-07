Brecorder Logo
PM approves appointment of Ashtar Ausaf Ali as attorney-general

  • He is replacing Khalid Jawed Khan
BR Web Desk 07 May, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved on Saturday the appointment of advocate Ashtar Ausaf Ali as the new Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP), it was reported.

Ashtar Ausaf is replacing Khalid Jawed Khan, who resigned on April 9 following the departure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

PTI lawmakers announce resignations from National Assembly: Fawad Chaudhry

Ashtar Ausaf Ali had earlier served as special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) on law and justice during 2015-16 and had been the AGP during the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He served as Advocate General for Punjab twice from 1998 to 1999 and 2012 to 2013 during PML-N's tenure. Ashtar also served as Prosecutor General of the province from 2011 to 2012.

