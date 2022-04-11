PTI lawmakers announce resignations from National Assembly: Fawad Chaudhry

As the National Assembly geared up to resume its session to elect the new prime minister, lawmakers from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced their decision to resign from National Assembly, announced Fawad Chaudhry on Twitter.

He said the decision was made in a meeting of the Parliamentary Party at the parliament house in Islamabad, chaired by party chairman Imran Khan.

"Whoever selects or elects a man accused in one corruption case of Rs16 billion and another of Rs8 billion is disrespecting the nation," said Khan, while speaking to reporters on Monday before the NA session.

In a tweet, Fawad said that all members of the assembly will be submitting their resignations to the speaker today.

Following the announcement, Murad Saeed, Ali Haider Zaidi, Ali Amin Gandapur, Shireen Mazari, Hammad Azhar, and Shafaqt Mahmood tendered their resignation.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Rashid said that Khan supported his suggestion of resigning during the parliamentary party meeting.