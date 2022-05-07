Brecorder Logo
KCCI to organise ‘My Karachi Expo’ on 13th

Recorder Report 07 May, 2022

KARACHI: After remaining suspended since 2020 due to outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) is all set to organise 17th My Karachi – Oasis of Harmony International Exhibition at Karachi Expo Center on May 13, 14 and 15, 2022 with same zeal and enthusiasm.

The three-day long exhibition, which was being staged in three halls of the Expo Center, will provide a perfect platform for business-to-business and business-to-consumer meetings besides providing recreational facilities to Karachiites who densely participate in this glittering event.

Highlighting the successful journey of My Karachi Exhibition, President KCCI Muhammad Idrees said that during the tenure of late Siraj Kassam Teli as president KCCI in 2004, he felt there was a need to clarify the negative perception about Karachi city, which mainly emerged due to negative projection by the media, particularly the western media.

Thus, it was decided to organise an exhibition to portray the soft and positive image of Karachi city which is the financial and economic hub of Pakistan, contributing more than 68 percent revenue to the national kitty, he added.

KCCI has been regularly organising this exhibition without any commercial objective but with a vision to promote the positive image of Karachi and the tag line of ‘Made in Pakistan’ worldwide.

