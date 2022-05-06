Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Canada adds fewer jobs than expected in April, jobless rate dips to 5.2%

Reuters 06 May, 2022

OTTAWA: The Canadian economy added far fewer jobs than expected in April, though the unemployment rate inched down to new record low of 5.2% and the labor market remained very tight, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

After adding more than 400,000 jobs over the previous two months, Canada added a modest 15,300 net jobs in April, far short of analyst expectations of a gain of 55,000. The gains were entirely in part-time work, as full-time employment fell.

Despite the disappointing overall gain in employment, labor force participation hit a fresh high among core-age workers.

US unemployment rate expected to fall to 3.5% in April, job gains to slow

“A number of signs have pointed to an increasingly tight labor market in recent months,” Statscan said, noting the number of part-time workers who say they would prefer full-time work has fallen to its lowest level on record.

Still, employment fell in the goods producing sector, led by construction jobs. That decline was offset by a gain in service sector jobs, driven by professional, scientific and technical services and information, culture and recreation.

The average hourly wage of permanent employees rose 3.4%, down from a 3.7% gain in March.

The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2831 to the U.S. dollar, or 77.94 U.S. cents.

Canadian economy Statistics Canada Canadian GDP Canadian unemployment rate

Comments

1000 characters

Canada adds fewer jobs than expected in April, jobless rate dips to 5.2%

Oil rises as supply concerns persist

Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: LHC grants pre-arrest bail to Sheikh Rashid

SSGC announces 3-day closure of CNG stations in Sindh

Rana Sanaullah says govt to start 'crackdown' against 'immoral videos on social media'

PTI long march to take place end-May: Fawad Chaudhry

Congestion at Jeddah Airport: PIA to fly 4 additional flights

Government-run offices to remain open six days a week

Indian opposition seeks higher compensation for COVID deaths after damning WHO report

K-Electric awards $84mn EPC contract to Siemens Pakistan

Pakistan Petroleum begins oil & gas production from DS X-1 well

Read more stories