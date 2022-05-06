SBP notifies office hours for today

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has notified office hours for Friday (May 6). The State Bank will observe office hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 pm (prayer/lunch break 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 pm) on Friday, May 6, 2022, which shall also be followed by all banks/DFIs/MFBs in letter and spirit.

Further, banks/MFBs may prescribe business (banking) hours for public dealing on May 6, 2022 as per their business requirements provided the business (banking) hours for public dealing being observed by the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) are from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (without break) as a minimum benchmark for this purpose. According to the SBP, instructions on regular office timings will be issued subsequently.

