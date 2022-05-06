Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SBP notifies office hours for today

Recorder Report Updated 06 May, 2022

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has notified office hours for Friday (May 6). The State Bank will observe office hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 pm (prayer/lunch break 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 pm) on Friday, May 6, 2022, which shall also be followed by all banks/DFIs/MFBs in letter and spirit.

Office hours revised: Banks, MFBs and DFIs to work 6 days a week: SBP

Further, banks/MFBs may prescribe business (banking) hours for public dealing on May 6, 2022 as per their business requirements provided the business (banking) hours for public dealing being observed by the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) are from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (without break) as a minimum benchmark for this purpose. According to the SBP, instructions on regular office timings will be issued subsequently.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SBP MFBs SBP notifies office hours SBP Banking Services Corporation

Comments

1000 characters

SBP notifies office hours for today

Addition of over Rs500bn to power circular debt: WB holds previous govt, Nepra responsible

Salaried class: FTO tells FBR to bring down tax slabs, thresholds in FY23 budget

POL products’ prices will not be raised: finance minister

Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: Sheikh Rashid seeks pre-arrest bail from LHC

Dr Murtaza appointed SBP’s acting governor

Pakistan Petroleum begins oil & gas production from DS X-1 well

‘Foreign conspiracy’: Govt decides to form probe commission

IK says he knows those who ‘contributed to conspiracy’

Only ‘high-powered’ judicial commission acceptable: PTI

‘Misuse’ of blasphemy law: Mazari seeks intervention of UN special rapporteurs

Read more stories