Eid holidays: WSSC Mardan disposes of 680 tons of waste

PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Mardan disposed of 680 tons of waste during the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. The waste disposal operation began on the eve of Eid and continued throughout the holidays.

According to the WSSC, its managerial and other staff remained on duty during the holidays and 540 sanitation workers participated in the cleanliness operation, as a total of 52 vehicles were deployed for the purpose. Twenty-one complaints were received during the period that were immediately resolved, said the company.

The staff tasked with supplying water ensured uninterrupted supply of clean water to the citizens and also sprayed disinfectants in different areas of the city. The chief executive officer of the company, Amir Khan, spent Eid with the sanitation workers and monitored the cleanliness operation in Mardan city during the festival.

On the occasion, he paid tribute to all the staff for working day and night to provide a clean environment to the citizens of Mardan. He said that during the last ten days of Ramazan, various Citizen Liaison Cells were engaged for distributing awareness brochures among the people.

Public service messages were disseminated through loudspeakers so that the citizens could play a role in the initiative as well. “If the cooperation of the public continues like this, then the day is not far when Mardan will be a model city in terms of cleanliness,” he added.

The company’s manager for municipal services, Muhammad Khalil Akbar, and assistant manager for solid waste management, Muhammad Ishaq, remained on duty throughout the holidays. Deputy Commissioner of Mardan Habibullah Arif, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Shujan Wastro, and Additional Assistant Commissioner Sehrish Nigar distributed gifts among the sanitation workers on Eid.

Senior Vice President of the Mardan Press Club Falak Sher, former general secretary of the club Hidayat-ur-Rahman Hoti, elected representatives of the local government Mufti Irfanuddin, Rahim Shah, Daryab Khan Tahirullah, Waqar Khan, Ikram Habib, Babar Ali Khan, Muhammad Ishfaq, Shah Nawaz Khan, Yasir Tahir, Liaquat Ai, Hammad Bacha, Shah Jehan, and Pir Amar Ali Shah were among those who praised the company’s efforts during the holidays.

