DELSYS drive to tackle CO2 emissions

KARACHI: Efforts have been launched to reduce carbon emission in Pakistan by private and corporate sector-in connection with new and unique project has been commenced in Karachi largest city and industrial hub of Pakistan.

At this moment metropolis city is contributing more carbon than other cities of the country, Muhammad Omar Khan CEO of DELSYS stated here on Thursday.

DELSYS is Pakistan’s first carbon neutral petroleum delivery company, which invests in nature as part of a broad drive to tackle CO2 emissions.

