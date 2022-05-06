Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

DELSYS drive to tackle CO2 emissions

Press Release 06 May, 2022

KARACHI: Efforts have been launched to reduce carbon emission in Pakistan by private and corporate sector-in connection with new and unique project has been commenced in Karachi largest city and industrial hub of Pakistan.

At this moment metropolis city is contributing more carbon than other cities of the country, Muhammad Omar Khan CEO of DELSYS stated here on Thursday.

DELSYS is Pakistan’s first carbon neutral petroleum delivery company, which invests in nature as part of a broad drive to tackle CO2 emissions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Muhammad Omar Khan DELSYS carbon neutral petroleum

Comments

1000 characters

DELSYS drive to tackle CO2 emissions

Addition of over Rs500bn to power circular debt: WB holds previous govt, Nepra responsible

Salaried class: FTO tells FBR to bring down tax slabs, thresholds in FY23 budget

POL products’ prices will not be raised: finance minister

Dr Murtaza appointed SBP’s acting governor

‘Foreign conspiracy’: Govt decides to form probe commission

IK says he knows those who ‘contributed to conspiracy’

Only ‘high-powered’ judicial commission acceptable: PTI

‘Misuse’ of blasphemy law: Mazari seeks intervention of UN special rapporteurs

Cigarettes, beverages: FBR asked to increase FED rates thru FY23 budget

SBP notifies office hours for today

Read more stories