PESD responds to 1,496 RTCs during Eid holidays

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1496 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in Punjab on Eid days.

In Lahore, 274 RTCs were reported which affected 311 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 115 Faisalabad in with 123 victims and at third Gujranwala with 106 RTCs and 93 victims.

In these RTCs 15 people died, whereas 1648 were injured. Out of this 1060 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 588 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

The effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce this increasing the number of RTCs as majority incidents involved motorbikes. Among the victims of these road traffic crashes 170 pedestrians, 774 passengers and out of 719 drivers, 39 underage drivers.

