Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia ‘violated’ promised truce at Mariupol plant: Ukrainian commander

AFP 05 May, 2022

KYIV: Russia “violated” a promised truce at Mariupol’s steelworks, where Ukrainian forces are making a last stand in the city, a Ukrainian commander said Thursday, pleading for help for “dying” soldiers and the evacuation of civilians.

“The Russians violated the promise of a truce and did not allow the evacuation of civilians who continue to hide from shelling in the basement of the plant,” Svyatoslav Palamar, a commander of the Azov regiment, said in a video on Telegram.

The Russian army had on Wednesday announced a three-day ceasefire at the Azovstal plant, saying it would allow civilians to leave, with the Kremlin claiming earlier on Thursday that humanitarian corridors were “functioning.”

Zelensky launches crowdfunding platform to help win war

Palamar said Russian soldiers broke into the plant “three days ago” triggering intense clashes, and that “heavy bloody fighting continues.”

Wounded Ukrainian soldiers holed up in the plant were “dying in agony from inadequate treatment”, he said, urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to “take care” of them and to find a way to remove the bodies of soldiers who had died.

He also called on the “world community” to help evacuate civilians from the plant.

On Wednesday evening, Zelensky asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for help to “save” wounded Ukrainian soldiers at the Azovstal plant.

Russia Ukraine Russian invasion Mariupol plant

Comments

1000 characters

Russia ‘violated’ promised truce at Mariupol plant: Ukrainian commander

Govt will form commission to probe Imran Khan's foreign conspiracy claims: Marriyum

PTI rejects govt's proposed commission to probe 'foreign conspiracy': Fawad

Ex-energy minister wants Pakistan to purchase oil from Russia at cheaper rates

Oil edges up on supply jitters as EU plans Russian oil ban

Pakistan to dispatch emergency relief goods for flood-hit Afghanistan

Shares march higher after Fed and BoE hikes; dollar regains traction

Musk secures over $7bn funding from investors including Larry Ellison

Top oil producers agree on modest supply boost amid demand concerns

PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry says economy running ‘without a driver’

Palm slumps 4% on weaker exports, stronger ringgit

Read more stories