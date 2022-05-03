Seven burnt to death in Nawabshah car accident

NAWABSHAH: A total of seven people of same family including three children burnt to death when a car went out of control and fell into a dry canal in Nawabshah on Monday.

According to details, the unfortunate family members were returning home after completing their Eid shopping when their car lost control and caught on fire after it turned turtle.

The incident occurred on the Qazi Ahmad National Highway near Nawabshah, when this speeding car heading from Hyderabad to Moro fell into the Rain Branch Canal, killing seven people.

A fire broke out in the vehicle following the accident which resulted in death of seven people. The deceased contained three women and three children.

The rescue operation started right after the accident and emergency was declared in the Qazi Ahmad Hospital but all the passengers had lost their lives during the operation, the rescue officials told.

The dead bodies were shifted to the Qazi Ahmad Hospital.