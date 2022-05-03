ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Health experts warn of Eid overeating

Recorder Report 03 May, 2022

LAHORE: Health professionals have warned the faithful not to resort to overeating on Eid-ul-Fitr after observing month long fasting in Ramazan.

They urged the faithful to make sure they eat the right food in the right amount as they return to normal diets after month long fasting. Returning to a normal diet after Ramazan may be a shock to your body and could trigger undesirable side effects if not managed properly, they warned.

They said, “It’s important to eat breakfast, lunch and dinner, but it’s equally important to make sure you stick to proper wholesome food and don’t eat a lot of processed and sugary foods.”

Associate Professor of Medicine, Lahore General Hospital Dr. Israr-ul-Haq Toor said that on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, special care should be taken in eating food and drinking liquids to keep stomach normal, especially after fasting during Ramadan.

“Generally during Eid-ul-Fitr, people show indifference and start eating a variety of food items at the same time which affects the digestive system and a large number of citizens have to go to clinics and hospitals,” he said, adding: “Patients with high blood pressure, diabetes and heart diseases not to add too much in meals and avoid cold drinks and junk food to avoid health complications.”

Dr Toor added that on the occasion of Eid, one should not do any kind of carelessness so that one’s happiness and his family can be saved from any difficulty and carry on their Eid celebrations.

“Fasting leads to several changes in your body. For example, digestive enzyme production is reduced and the protective layer of your stomach may be temporarily diminished, which can lead to irritation if your stomach becomes overburdened,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

health experts Ramazan Eid ul Fitr Dr. Israr ul Haq Toor

Comments

1000 characters

Health experts warn of Eid overeating

UAE team due today: PM highlights criticality of FDI

Targeted subsidy for motorcyclists under consideration: Price differential claims on petrol, HSD increase substantially

Gas supply issues: Base tariff of KE increases to Rs31/kWh

Futures exchange: SECP revises terms for applicants

Company ‘involved’ in under-invoicing: PML-N govt to investigate ex-FBR chief?

Business leaders put their weight behind armed forces

‘Shell corporations’ in Dubai: FTO study unearths incidence of under-invoicing

OPEC oil output in April barely rises as African outages weigh: survey

‘US-backed conspiracy’: Imran demands CJP constitute commission

Eid-ul-Fitr today

Read more stories