Health experts warn of Eid overeating

LAHORE: Health professionals have warned the faithful not to resort to overeating on Eid-ul-Fitr after observing month long fasting in Ramazan.

They urged the faithful to make sure they eat the right food in the right amount as they return to normal diets after month long fasting. Returning to a normal diet after Ramazan may be a shock to your body and could trigger undesirable side effects if not managed properly, they warned.

They said, “It’s important to eat breakfast, lunch and dinner, but it’s equally important to make sure you stick to proper wholesome food and don’t eat a lot of processed and sugary foods.”

Associate Professor of Medicine, Lahore General Hospital Dr. Israr-ul-Haq Toor said that on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, special care should be taken in eating food and drinking liquids to keep stomach normal, especially after fasting during Ramadan.

“Generally during Eid-ul-Fitr, people show indifference and start eating a variety of food items at the same time which affects the digestive system and a large number of citizens have to go to clinics and hospitals,” he said, adding: “Patients with high blood pressure, diabetes and heart diseases not to add too much in meals and avoid cold drinks and junk food to avoid health complications.”

Dr Toor added that on the occasion of Eid, one should not do any kind of carelessness so that one’s happiness and his family can be saved from any difficulty and carry on their Eid celebrations.

“Fasting leads to several changes in your body. For example, digestive enzyme production is reduced and the protective layer of your stomach may be temporarily diminished, which can lead to irritation if your stomach becomes overburdened,” he said.

