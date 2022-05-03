ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Canadian dollar hits 4-month low

Reuters 03 May, 2022

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in more than four months against its US counterpart on Monday, as the safe-haven greenback broadly climbed and Chinese factory data added to investor concerns about the global economic outlook.

The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.29 to the greenback, or 77.52 US cents, after touching its weakest level since Dec. 22 at 1.2905.

China’s factory activity contracted at a steeper pace in April as widespread COVID-19 lockdowns halted industrial production and disrupted supply chains, raising fears of a sharp economic slowdown in the second quarter that will weigh on global growth.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to the global economic outlook.

US crude prices were down 3.5% at $101.08 a barrel as gloomier demand prospects overshadowed fears that supply might be crimped by a potential European Union ban on Russian crude.

Meanwhile, the US dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. Markets are pricing in an aggressive run of interest rate hikes from the Fed as it tries to tame soaring inflation.

Speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of April 26, net long positions had fallen to 20,881 contracts from 21,226 in the prior week.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in US Treasuries. The 10-year rose 2 basis points to 2.892%, approaching the 11-year high notched last month at 2.944%.

Canadian Dollar global economic Covid 19 lockdowns

Comments

1000 characters

Canadian dollar hits 4-month low

UAE team due today: PM highlights criticality of FDI

Targeted subsidy for motorcyclists under consideration: Price differential claims on petrol, HSD increase substantially

Gas supply issues: Base tariff of KE increases to Rs31/kWh

Futures exchange: SECP revises terms for applicants

Company ‘involved’ in under-invoicing: PML-N govt to investigate ex-FBR chief?

Business leaders put their weight behind armed forces

‘Shell corporations’ in Dubai: FTO study unearths incidence of under-invoicing

OPEC oil output in April barely rises as African outages weigh: survey

‘US-backed conspiracy’: Imran demands CJP constitute commission

Eid-ul-Fitr today

Read more stories