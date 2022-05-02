ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Liverpool must be ready to suffer against Villarreal: Klopp

Reuters 02 May, 2022

Liverpool have only got half the job done in their Champions League semi-final against Villarreal and the Premier League side must be prepared for the worst against Unai Emery’s team in the second leg, manager Juergen Klopp said on Monday.

Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-0 at Anfield and have won every away game in the competition this season, but Emery has an 84% success rate as a coach in European knockout ties since 2010.

“We didn’t win the games by sitting deep and counter-attacking,” Klopp told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s second leg in Spain.

“We tried to play as ourselves and we have to do that again. We have to be ready to suffer and sit back in moments, but not as a general approach.”

Thiago has Liverpool dancing to a different beat

Liverpool have lost only once this year as they seek an unprecedented quadruple of trophies.

“We must’ve done something right in the last few months. The problem now is everything is perfect, then the next game we start on the wrong foot and all of a sudden the game is different,” Klopp said.

“We know we’re in a good moment. But… what do you do if you lose 2-0 away? Why should I think about the past?

“Let’s say Villarreal have the first shot on target, the crowd goes up for each challenge… that’s how it is.”

Klopp added that “maturity and experience” will be important but not decisive factors.

“They will try to play much more football than we allowed them in the first game,” he added.

“Unai will surely try to adapt a few things. It will be really interesting. Maturity is important but not the only thing.”

Klopp said forward Roberto Firmino has started running again after a foot injury but was still experiencing pain and will not play in the match.

Premier League Juergen Klopp Liverpool

Comments

1000 characters

Liverpool must be ready to suffer against Villarreal: Klopp

Kuwaiti companies planning $750mn projects in Pakistan: report

UAE’s economic team to arrive in Pakistan for implementation of leadership’s decisions

Pakistan’s REER declines to 96.84 in March

April CPI inflation surges 13.4pc YoY

Oil falls on China growth worries as EU weighs Russian crude ban

Ukraine on agenda as Indian PM Modi heads to Europe

Sri Lanka extends credit line with India by $200mn for fuel

Saudis feel ‘let down’ by US over Houthi security threats, says senior royal

EU targets Apple Pay in latest Big Tech antitrust case

PMD predicts dust storm in Karachi, coastal areas today

Read more stories