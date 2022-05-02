ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Chelsea could still miss out on top four, says Tuchel May

Reuters 02 May, 2022

Chelsea could still miss out on a top four spot if they continue to have mixed results over their final four games of the Premier League season, manager Thomas Tuchel said after Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Everton.

Everton forward Richarlison’s 46th-minute winner meant that third-placed Chelsea have picked up only four points from their last four games. They lead Arsenal by three points and Tottenham Hotspur by five in the race for an automatic Champions League spot.

“I said this many weeks ago that I didn’t feel safe and we’re never safe … if we are in a race for top one, top two or top four, no matter what the race, the last four games to only have four points will never be enough,” Tuchel told reporters.

“We have to take care about ourselves. At the moment we don’t get the points when we play well, and deserve more and we lose when we play okay. This is a bad mixture.” Richarlison’s goal came after an error by Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta and Tuchel said his team were paying the price for big mistakes in their last few games.

“We knew what was coming and like in the last matches, we struggled to have clean sheets,” Tuchel said. “In the last four we had one, against West Ham United, it’s the only win we have and I’m very disappointed.

Chelsea’s top-four rivals had advantage after cup exits, says Tuchel

“What can I do? The ball is free, give a goal away, it’s the worst thing that can happen … It happens too often. We struggle to play without big mistakes and it is why we struggle to have results.” Chelsea will host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Chelsea Thomas Tuchel Richarlison’s

Comments

1000 characters

Chelsea could still miss out on top four, says Tuchel May

‘Load-shedding has been reduced to zero’, claims ministry

Recovery of dues from CPPA-G: Wapda seeks help of Power Division

Tobacco, fertilizer, cement and petroleum products: FBR chief for implementation of track-and-trace system

April CPI inflation surges 13.4pc YoY

Buffett details spending spree, takes jab at Wall Street

Joint statement issued: Pakistan, KSA to discuss extending term of $3bn loan

Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: Another case registered against PTI chairman

Indonesian palm oil: Envoy can help ensure resumption of supply?

Russia says could seize assets of ‘hostile’ countries

All Blue Capital in $773m bid for Zymeworks

Read more stories