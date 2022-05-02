Republican Hutchinson, at odds with Trump, eyes 2024 US presidential run

WASHINGTON: Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said on Sunday he is considering a run for the 2024 Republican US presidential nomination, making clear that he is “not aligned” with former President Donald Trump, another potential candidate.

Hutchinson, a former congressman and head of the US Drug Enforcement Administration, is in his final year as governor of the southern state, with Arkansas law barring him from seeking a third four-year term.

Asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” whether he was considering running for his party’s presidential nomination, Hutchinson said, “I am. But of course you’ve got to get through this year. That’s an option on the table.”