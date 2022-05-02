Faisalabad officials brief legislators on security plan

FAISALABAD: Divisional Commissioner of Faisalabad Zahid Hussain and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Mahmood had an introductory meeting with members of the National Assembly at the commissioner’s office on Sunday and briefed them on the security plan for Eidul Fitr.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad, CPO Ghulam Mubashir Mekan, Additional Commissioner (Revenue) Tariq Niazi, and Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Tariq Gondal also attended the meeting in person while Parliamentarians Chaudhry Asim Nazir, Mian Tahir Hameel, Rana Shoaib Idrees, Faqir Hussain Dogar, Rai Haider Kharal, Ayub Gadhi, Qadeer Awan (Toba Tek Singh), Maulana Muawiyah Azam (Jhang), Maulana Ilyas Chinioti (Chiniot), and deputy commissioners and DPOs participated through video link.

The divisional commissioner apprised the parliamentarians of the administrative matters in the division and said that suggestions put forward by them would be given priority. He said a series of meetings would be held to deal with the evolving situation.

The deputy commissioner and the CPO pledged to take steps to resolve the issues raised by the members of the assembly.

Parliamentarians on the occasion said they would continue their efforts for the establishment of peace in the division and would extend all possible assistance to the administration in this regard.

