May 02, 2022
UHS approves ‘Ehsaas-like’ scholarship for nursing students

Recorder Report 02 May, 2022

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has decided to give scholarships to its nursing students on the pattern of medical and dental students under the Ehsaas Scholarship Programme, which will enable deserving students to continue their education.

These scholarships will be provided by the university to nursing students from its own funds and the conditions for obtaining them will be the same as those laid down for the HEC’s Ehsaas Scholarship Programme.

The approval was given at the 48th meeting of the university’s board of governors, chaired by the former chief justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani.

The UHS VC Prof Javed Akram while presenting the UHS report said that due to its high performance in the field of research and education, the university had been included in the QS ranking of the best medical universities in the world.

In collaboration with Government College University Lahore, work was also being done on the project of setting up a botanical garden at UHS Jinnah Campus where plants and herbs used in medicine would be cultivated, he said. Later in the meeting, important administrative and financial matters of the university were discussed.

On the occasion, the UHS board approved a PC-1 for setting up a diagnostic laboratory at the university besides an increase in the special allowance of the staff.

