ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP govt announces to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday

  • The announcement contradicts the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's decision, which said Shawwal moon was not sighted
BR Web Desk 01 May, 2022

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, May 2, after getting some evidence of a Shawwal moon sighting, Aaj News reported.

In an official statement, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that he will offer Eid prayers at the Governor’s House Peshawar on Monday morning.

Most of the cabinet members and government officials will also offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers with the Chief Minister.

The announcement contradicts the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's decision, which earlier said that the Shawwal moon was not sighted, and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 3.

Shawwal moon not sighted, first day of Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee met at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in Islamabad with Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in the chair, while the zonal committees held meetings in their respective cities to sight the Shawwal crescent.

The committee announced that it did not receive any reports related to the sighting of the moon of Shawwal 1443 AH today.

“It was decided through consensus that Eid will be observed on May 3 across the country,” said Maulana Azad in a press conference after the moon was not sighted.

Eid on Tuesday?

The zonal committees in Lahore and Karachi had announced that they were unable to sight the Shawwal moon and neither had they received any witnesses claiming the crescent was sighted in Punjab and Sindh, respectively.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had ruled out the sighting of the Shawwal moon on May 1. Citing astronomical parameters, it said that there is “no chance” of sighting the new moon of Shawwal, 1443 AH on the evening of May 1, 2022, i.e. on the 29th of Ramazan, 1443 AH.

“The new moon of Shawwal, 1443 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 1:28 am,” it added.

At the time of the sighting, the age of the moon was 17 hours, and according to the PMD, the age of the moon must be 19 hours in order to sight it.

Meanwhile, South Waziristan and Afghanistan are celebrating Eid today after the Shawwal moon was sighted in the area yesterday.

KP Government Eid ul Fitr Shawwal moon

Comments

1000 characters

KP govt announces to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to discuss augmenting kingdom's $3 billion deposit

Imran Khan says probe against Farah Khan 'politically motivated'

Case registered against Imran Khan over incident at Masjid-e-Nabwi

Honda Atlas increases car prices, delivery time for higher-end Civic stays at nearly 12 months

Saudi Arabia's economy estimated to grow 9.6% in Q1, driven by oil

Provisional figures: FBR witnesses Rs5bn revenue shortfall in April

Experts see harsh realities ahead for Musk at Twitter

Imran Khan behind sloganeering in Masjid-e-Nabvi: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Afghan leader hails 'security' in rare appearance to mark Eid

Read more stories