Imran Khan says probe against Farah Khan politically motivated

  • Former premier calls close aide of his wife 'absolutely innocent'
BR Web Desk 01 May, 2022

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran said on Sunday that Farah Khan, a close aide of his wife Bushra Bibi was "absolutely innocent," adding that the ongoing corruption inquiry against her was politically motivated.

Khan's remarks come after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordered an inquiry against her on allegations of accumulating “illegal assets beyond known sources of income, and money laundering.”

According to a press release issued by NAB, Farah Khan is accused of obtaining Rs847 million from unknown sources and making assets through money laundering. The amount was withdrawn immediately after it was credited into her personal account.

NAB orders inquiry against Farah Khan

“These credits were received in her personal account and withdrawn immediately after credit within a short time period,” it stated, noting that several “adverse” media reports had been found where Farah — referred to in the statement as Farhat Shahzadi (Alias Farah Khan) — was alleged of “being involved in [acquiring] assets beyond legal means”.

According to the notification issued by NAB, Farah Khan’s income tax returns showed an unusual increase in her assets after 2018.

“Moreover, she has been frequently traveling to foreign jurisdictions; nine times to the USA and six times to the UAE,” it added.

Defending Farah Khan, Imran Khan said: "It is the same case that Jemima faced regarding alleged smuggling of tiles. Her only fault was that she was my wife."

"I want to ask NAB: the case that you have opened against Farah Khan — show it to anyone. Does this even merit a case?," he asked in a response to a question during a press conference in Islamabad.

"First they (NAB) say she has wealth beyond known sources of income. This only applies to public officeholders. Was she ever an MNA or a public office holder? She has been working in real estate for the past 20 years," he said.

"She (Farah) is absolutely innocent. I want her to have the opportunity [to defend herself]. A proper hearing should be conducted."

Last month, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had first alleged that a friend of the PTI chairman's wife received a huge sum of money for getting officers transferred and posted according to their choice.

“I dare to name Farah, a friend of Bushra Bibi who is involved in receiving millions of rupees in transfers and postings and these are directly connected to Banigala (residence of Imran Khan),” Maryam had said.

“The mother of all scandals of transfers and postings amounting to Rs6 billion is related to Banigala. In the coming days, startling evidence will surface. Imran Khan has fears that once he is out of power his 'thefts' will be exposed,” she had claimed.

