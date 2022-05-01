Hate material on social media: SC urged to direct authorities to take action

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has been asked to direct the authorities to initiate action against persons managing illegal activities of spreading hate against the judiciary and Pakistan army. Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta advocate on Saturday filed an appeal against the Registrar Office’s objections on his petition, wherein, it was stated that some political parties’ workers are creating hate and maligning the judiciary and Pakistan army through internet/ social media.

He said such activities of some political parties are dangerous for the integrity of the country and independence and working of the institutions. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has started operations against such persons who were/ are involved in creating unrest and hate in the society and the people, he added.

Bhutta said although the FIA has succeeded to control such activities to some extent; however, the members of the political parties have started spreading a hate campaign against the State institutions from abroad.

He said; therefore, under these circumstances it is necessary that the law enforcement agencies take action against the offenders. He requested the apex court to direct the law enforcement agencies to take action under Sections 3 and 4 of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860.

According to the petitioner, hate material on the social media against judiciary and Pakistan Army comes under the definition of cyber crimes in Pakistan. He said action needed to be taken against those elements, who are found involved in encouraging the Pakistanis abroad to carry out such activities.

