ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hate material on social media: SC urged to direct authorities to take action

Recorder Report 01 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has been asked to direct the authorities to initiate action against persons managing illegal activities of spreading hate against the judiciary and Pakistan army. Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta advocate on Saturday filed an appeal against the Registrar Office’s objections on his petition, wherein, it was stated that some political parties’ workers are creating hate and maligning the judiciary and Pakistan army through internet/ social media.

He said such activities of some political parties are dangerous for the integrity of the country and independence and working of the institutions. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has started operations against such persons who were/ are involved in creating unrest and hate in the society and the people, he added.

Bhutta said although the FIA has succeeded to control such activities to some extent; however, the members of the political parties have started spreading a hate campaign against the State institutions from abroad.

He said; therefore, under these circumstances it is necessary that the law enforcement agencies take action against the offenders. He requested the apex court to direct the law enforcement agencies to take action under Sections 3 and 4 of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860.

According to the petitioner, hate material on the social media against judiciary and Pakistan Army comes under the definition of cyber crimes in Pakistan. He said action needed to be taken against those elements, who are found involved in encouraging the Pakistanis abroad to carry out such activities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SC FIA Hate speech Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta

Comments

1000 characters

Hate material on social media: SC urged to direct authorities to take action

First half of May: Prices of POL products to remain unchanged

Eid holidays may disturb oil supplies: Power plants: furnace oil arranged for May

Payment of PDC for March: Ogra sees shortfall of Rs1.87bn

Inward home remittances: ECs can maintain separate forex accounts for each MTO: SBP

Execution of revised GSA with SNGPL: NPPMCL seeks help of Power Div

New power capacity: Competitive bidding yet to be implemented: WB

SBP revises customers’ digital onboarding framework

Punjab CM-elect administered oath at last

Issuance of right shares by listed cos: SECP seeks to adopt enhanced disclosure-based regime

Financial institutions regulated by SECP: Banks not responsible for FATF’s AML/CFT obligations

Read more stories