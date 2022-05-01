ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

M Phil student arrested

NNI 01 May, 2022

KARACHI: In a major development, the law-enforcement agencies have arrested a student in connection with suicide blast at the Karachi University.

According to sources, the law-enforcers late last night raided the hideout of the alleged facilitators of the suicide attack in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi, from where they arrested an M Phil student.

The M Phil student used to give lectures at the University of Karachi. The officers seized his laptop and foreign literature.

According to the sources, the investigators also contacted the FIA Cyber Wing from where they got contents in this regard.

The sources in the investigation team further divulged that the people involved in the suicide attack were in contact with each other through social media.

Karachi University Suicide blast KU blast M Phil student FIA Cyber Wing

Comments

1000 characters

M Phil student arrested

First half of May: Prices of POL products to remain unchanged

Eid holidays may disturb oil supplies: Power plants: furnace oil arranged for May

Payment of PDC for March: Ogra sees shortfall of Rs1.87bn

Inward home remittances: ECs can maintain separate forex accounts for each MTO: SBP

Execution of revised GSA with SNGPL: NPPMCL seeks help of Power Div

New power capacity: Competitive bidding yet to be implemented: WB

SBP revises customers’ digital onboarding framework

Punjab CM-elect administered oath at last

Issuance of right shares by listed cos: SECP seeks to adopt enhanced disclosure-based regime

Financial institutions regulated by SECP: Banks not responsible for FATF’s AML/CFT obligations

Read more stories