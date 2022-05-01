M Phil student arrested

KARACHI: In a major development, the law-enforcement agencies have arrested a student in connection with suicide blast at the Karachi University.

According to sources, the law-enforcers late last night raided the hideout of the alleged facilitators of the suicide attack in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi, from where they arrested an M Phil student.

The M Phil student used to give lectures at the University of Karachi. The officers seized his laptop and foreign literature.

According to the sources, the investigators also contacted the FIA Cyber Wing from where they got contents in this regard.

The sources in the investigation team further divulged that the people involved in the suicide attack were in contact with each other through social media.