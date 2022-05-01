ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
Vietnam Jan-Apr coffee exports seen up

Reuters 01 May, 2022

HANOI: Coffee exports from Vietnam are expected to increase 28.4% in the first four months of this year from a year earlier to 752,000 tonnes, equivalent to 12.5 million 60-kg bags, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on Friday.

Coffee export revenue for Vietnam, the world’s biggest producer of the robusta bean, is estimated to post a 59.4% rise from a year earlier to $1.68 billion in the four-month period, the GSO said. The country’s coffee shipments in April are estimated at 170,000 tonnes, valued at $386 million.

