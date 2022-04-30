ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkey’s Erdogan says Le Pen’s defeat in French election a ‘win’

AFP 30 Apr, 2022

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen’s defeat in the French election as a “win”, saying that the world suffered because of extremism, local media reported on Saturday.

Le Pen, 53, failed to unseat President Emmanuel Macron last weekend but achieved a historic score of 41.5 percent.

Erdogan, who in the past has traded barbs with Macron, hailed the election result.

“To put it correctly, the elimination and defeat of extremist ends in French elections is, in my opinion, a win because whatever we suffer is because of extremism,” Erdogan was quoted as saying by Hurriyet daily and several other media outlets, in comments to journalists on his plane back from Saudi Arabia.

World leaders welcome Macron’s French election win

Erdogan said he had hoped Macron would win and praised the French president for leading a “very smart” election strategy, especially during the debate.

“God willing, with the result of this election, our relations will be in a much better position,” he added.

Over the last few years, Turkey has been embroiled in a series of disputes with France and its EU partners, from tensions in the eastern Mediterranean to the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The row escalated in 2020 when France moved to crack down on extremism after several attacks on its soil.

Erdogan, a pious Muslim, described Macron at the time as “trouble for France” and said he hoped that France would “get rid” of Macron “as soon as possible”.

Emmanuel Macron Recep Tayyip Erdogan Marine le Pen France election

Comments

1000 characters

Turkey’s Erdogan says Le Pen’s defeat in French election a ‘win’

First half of May: Govt decides to keep prices of petroleum products unchanged

NA speaker administers oath to Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab CM

PM, Saudi crown prince discuss prospects of bilateral cooperation

Indus Motor Company hikes Toyota car prices, 2nd time in 5 weeks

Rupee registers marginal fall against US dollar

President Alvi visits Chinese embassy, expresses condolences over Karachi blast

Temperatures break monthly records in India, Pakistan also feels the heat

SBP allows Exchange Cos to maintain separate foreign currency account for MTOs

Cambridge exams: 36 Pakistani students get 'Top in the World' awards

Bill Gates, Gen Bajwa discuss polio eradication as second case reported

Read more stories