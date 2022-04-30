Last-minute scramble: here are some places to be for Chand Raat festivities

With Eid around the corner, there is an inevitable urge to participate in last-minute festivities, and scramble to cross off any items on the shopping list.

Business Recorder looks at only some of the places that can get you what you want in Karachi. By no means is the list exhaustive.

The Commons Eid Milan Market:

A relatively new concept aiming to promote and provide local craft labels with a venue and some visibility, it held its very first iteration early this winter, at the Alliance Francaise in Karachi. It will now be holding a Chand Raat iteration in D.H.A., complete with food, bangles, clothing and more. If you’re looking for something different such as fun envelopes and paper products for Eid gifting, along with sustainable bangles and jewelry, and last-minute ready to wear, it would be worth checking this out. April 30 and May 1 6 pm - 3 am. Tickets are available at ticketwala.pk. Located at Andalusian banquets, Phase 8, D.H.A.

Ensemble:

Located on popular E-street in Clifton, nestled amongst bustling eateries and independent boutiques, this is a good option for perusing a selection of local designers for women’s clothing and an expanded home and gifting section.

For Chand Raat, there will be additional festivities such as bangles, music, Mehndi, food options and extended hours. There is also a salon on site for a quick wellness stop. It helps that it is attached to Xander’s café for a quick bite and if you are feeling experimental, explore the rest of the boutiques and restaurants on the street. Located on E-Street, Clifton. 11 am-midnight.

Dolmen Mall:

A perennial favorite and a classic, the mall has been offering a lucky draw during the entire Ramazan.

A popular venue seaside venue in Clifton, offering a comprehensive selection of local retail outlets, this is a convenient one-stop-shop venue for an array of local and foreign outlets such as Khaadi and Nine West along with a food court. Although it will be mighty crowded through the weekend, the mall also boasts lots of independent retailers and stalls selling handicrafts and more.

Also notably popular are the original locations of Dolmen mall, Tariq Road and Hyderi. Check mall hours for updated timings.

Meena Bazaar

The classic place to go to for Mehndi application and bangles, this lively bazaar is still very popular for those who want an authentic experience for Eid. We expect it to be massively crowded, as again this is the first Eid being celebrated post-Covid, but worth checking out if you are brave enough. Popular for last-minute shopping too, if you’re looking for Khussas, jewelry and more. Located in Karimabad, Karachi.

Tariq Road

If you are one of those who has waited until the last moment to complete your Eid shopping, and are brave enough to face the crowds, this area will have everything you need within its streets.

Lined with retail outlets and independent sellers for a couple of streets, the area boasts everything from clothes, fabric, fine and costume jewelry, children’s clothes, cosmetics, technology.

The whole family can take in the festive atmosphere grab food from street vendors and complete their collective shopping together. The area has been crowded all of Ramazan, so do brave it only if you can. Expect colourful Eid stalls along with the usual standalone stores along with classic shopping centres such as Shalimar and more.

Located in PECHS, Karachi.

Family and friends

For those who do not want to venture out into the city to experience Chand Raat lights and get out in this stifling heat wave, get a head start on time with family and friends, ahead of Eid.

With the last of the holy nights wrapped up, take in one last game night, and a late dinner just before we bid the month goodbye.