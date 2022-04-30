Fuel stock, load management: CPPA-G, NTDC asked to share data

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has directed Central Power Purchasing Agency -Guaranteed (CPPA-G) and National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) to share fuel stock position of plants and information about load management and plants on forced outages, respectively, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The regulator, sources said, during the hearing of Discos’ FCA hearing for the month of February 2022 held on March 31, 2022 and hearing in the matter of generation shortfall in the country due to fuel shortage held on April 15, 2022, directed the NTDC/ NPCC to upload the information regarding power plants on forced outage along with the reasons for outage and load management on its website.

Tariffs of Discos: CPPA-G seeks hike of Rs3.16 per unit

NEPRA has again directed NTDC/ NPCC to upload the information regarding forced outage of power plants along with the reasons and the resulting load management on their website.

According to sources, the regulator has reminded CPPA-G that the latter had been directed in proceedings of March 31, 2022 and April 15, 2022 to submit fuel stock position of all power plants in the country on a bi-weekly basis.

CPPA-G has also not implemented the directives of regulator with respect to fuel stocks position. NEPRA has again asked the CPPA-G to follow its instructions in letter and spirit, the sources added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022