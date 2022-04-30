ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Russia: Pakistan wishes to maintain positive momentum: Bilawal

APP 30 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday said Pakistan wished to maintain the positive momentum in the bilateral relations with Russia.

The minister, in his message to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, thanked him for his felicitation message on the assumption of the office.

Bilawal Bhutto said Pakistan wanted to maintain a positive momentum in bilateral ties, which served not only the respective national interests but also contribute to regional peace and stability.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Russia foreign minister Sergey Lavrov

Comments

1000 characters

Russia: Pakistan wishes to maintain positive momentum: Bilawal

PLL seeks Rs150bn for spot cargoes

Reduction in power outage in next 10 days: govt

Govt buys spot LNG cargo for mid-May from Vitol

Fuel stock, load management: CPPA-G, NTDC asked to share data

Masjid-e-Nabvi incident: Saudi embassy confirms arrests

Rana vows action against hecklers

LHC asks NA Speaker to administer oath to Punjab CM-elect today

Agricultural tractor manufacturers: Third-party auditors to conduct cost audit

Ministries, divisions directed to comply with orders by the court

Turkey acquits Bloomberg journalists over article on lira fall

Read more stories