Pakistan condemns Israeli forces’ raid on al-Aqsa mosque

Recorder Report 30 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned the Israeli forces raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque on Juma-tul-Wida in the holy month of Ramazan, resulting in injuries to many innocent Palestinian worshippers.

“It is reprehensible that nearly 300 Palestinians have been injured over the past two weeks in Israeli attacks at the Al-Aqsa Mosque”, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said in a statement.

He said that the indiscriminate use of force by Israeli occupation forces against defenceless Palestinians defies all humanitarian norms and human rights laws. Such attacks, in addition to causing injury to the Palestinians, violate the sanctity of Islamic holy sites.

“Pakistan calls upon the international community to take urgent action to put an end to the Israeli violations, which continue to fuel violence, tension and instability in the region, and remain a matter of grave concern for the entire Muslim world”, he said.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s consistent and unstinted support for the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause, which has always been a defining principle of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

“We renew our call for a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital being the only just, comprehensive and lasting solution of the Palestinian question, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions”, he added.

