From June 21-24: ‘Heimtextil’ to be held as one-time ‘summer special’

KARACHI: The leading textile exhibition Heimtextil 2022 will be held as a one-time summer special from June 21 to 24 June at the same time as the trade fair duo Techtextil and Texprocess. Nearly 2000 Exhibitors combined with co-located events are participating in Heimtextil, Techtextil and Texprocess. Over 100 exhibitors from Pakistan will be present at the three shows in June.

A special edition of Heimtextil the world’s most important exhibition for bedsheets, towels and interior textiles will gives visitors a unique look at both home and house textiles and technical textile products at the same venue. From 2023 Heimtextil will go back to its January time slot.

Pakistan will have direct exhibitors such as Nishat Chunian, Nishat Mills, Adamjee Enterprises, Master Textile, Sapphire Finishing and Towellers, as well as a national pavilion organized by Trade Development Authority Government of Pakistan. Momtex Expo Limited, Noman Terry Towel Mills, Zaber& Zubair Fabrics and many more from Bangladesh will showcase their products as well.

Techtextil which focuses on products such as high-tech fibres, functional apparel fabrics and smart textiles to composites and non-woven and deals with industries such as textiles for architecture, the automotive industry, construction, clothing, hazard protection, aviation and aerospace, medicine, the furniture industry and sports is the future of textiles.

Alongside Techtextil is a garment machinery exhibition of Texprocess which deals with machinery, CAD/CAM, cutting, textile finishing, sewing, etc. There is also a special section for Denim Factories. Emphasis is also being given to sustainability, water reduction and other environmental issues in all areas of textile production.

