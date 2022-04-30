ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK pharma company fined for contaminated baby feed

AFP 30 Apr, 2022

LONDON: A British pharmaceutical company was fined over £1 million on Friday for supplying contaminated feed for premature babies and potentially causing “serious harm”.

Nineteen infants were infected at nine hospitals in England after receiving a contaminated batch of ITH Pharma’s “total parenteral nutrition”.

They had all received the fluid directly into their bloodstream because they were unable to feed on their own.

Three of the babies later died, although Southwark Crown Court in south London was told the deaths were not related to the product or caused by the company.

But judge Deborah Taylor said in one death, of a premature twin boy, the company’s processes risked “serious harm and/or death”.

London’s Metropolitan Police launched an investigation in 2014 after the three babies died and another 20 needed treatment when they contracted sepsis.

The force said ITH Pharma were fined £1.2 million ($1.5 million, 1.4 million euros) after pleading guilty to three offences at an earlier hearing.

The company admitted one charge of failing to make a suitable and sufficient risk assessment, and two of supplying a medicinal product “not of the nature or quality specified in the prescription”.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard, who led the investigation, paid tribute to the families of those affected.

“We commend their bravery and dignity in coming to court and reliving their most difficult moments,” he said in a statement.

“We hope they can take some comfort in the fact the criminal proceedings have now concluded.”

ITH Pharma, which supplies the state-run National Health Service, said it extended its sympathies to the families of those affected and accepted the fine imposed by the court.

A spokesman called the events in May 2014 “wholly exceptional”.

“Since 2008, parenteral nutrition produced by ITH has helped many tens of thousands of the most vulnerable babies survive premature and complex births.”

British pharmaceutical company contaminated baby feed UK pharma company fined ITH Pharma

Comments

1000 characters

UK pharma company fined for contaminated baby feed

PLL seeks Rs150bn for spot cargoes

Reduction in power outage in next 10 days: govt

Govt buys spot LNG cargo for mid-May from Vitol

Fuel stock, load management: CPPA-G, NTDC asked to share data

Masjid-e-Nabvi incident: Saudi embassy confirms arrests

Rana vows action against hecklers

LHC asks NA Speaker to administer oath to Punjab CM-elect today

Agricultural tractor manufacturers: Third-party auditors to conduct cost audit

Ministries, divisions directed to comply with orders by the court

Turkey acquits Bloomberg journalists over article on lira fall

Read more stories