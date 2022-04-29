ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
Met Office predicts rain, thunderstorm in most parts of country during Eid holidays

BR Web Desk 29 Apr, 2022

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday predicted light rain with wind and dust storms in most parts of the country during the upcoming Eid holidays.

“A westerly wave is likely to enter the western parts of the country on May 1, which may persist till May 5,” a statement issued by the Met department said.

Under the new system, dust storms are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, and Badin between May 1 and 2.

The PMD said that rain and wind/thunderstorms are expected in Chaghi, Noshki, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Loralai, Mastung, Zhob, Ziarat, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Larkana, Jaccobabad, Sukkur, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, and Rahimyar Khan from May 1 to May 3.

Parts of Sindh, southern Punjab continue to sizzle

“Dust-thunderstorm and light rain is expected in Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Sing, Jhang, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal and Gujrat from May 2 to May 4,” it stated.

The Met Office added that from May 1 to May 5, the weather would change in the northern areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The weather department warned that the thunderstorm could cause damage to vulnerable structures, while rain in Gilgit-Baltistan could lead to landsliding.

Rainfall weather forecast rain forecast

