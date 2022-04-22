Parts of Sindh, southern Punjab continue to sizzle

KARACHI: High temperatures continued to be recorded in areas of Sindh and south Punjab, the Met Office said on Thursday. The day’s maximum temperature was recorded in Shaheed Benazirabad as the mercury rose to 45 degrees Celsius, followed by 44 degrees at Bahawalnagar, and 43 degrees each at Mohenjodaro, Padidan, Sakrand and Rahim Yar Khan.

According to the Met Office, partly cloudy weather is expected in most of the country’s upper parts during the next 24 hours. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected to hit Islamabad, and parts of upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

“A westerly wave is affecting upper/ western parts of the country and (is) likely to persist in the upper parts till Friday,” said an official statement. Over the past 24 hours, rain-wind-thunderstorm was also witnessed in parts of upper Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Lasbella and Sibi.

