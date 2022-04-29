Zardari reaches Dubai

DUBAI: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday reached Dubai after his name was removed from Exit Control List (ECL).

The PPP co-chairman left for Dubai from New Islamabad International Airport, said sources. Asif Ali Zardari met his daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari after reaching Dubai, they added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the names of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former president Asif Zardari, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Faryal Tapur and other important political personalities were recently removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) by the interior ministry.

The names of more than 100 political personalities including PM Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Faryal Talpur, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif and others have been removed from the ECL.

The names were placed on the ECL on the recommendations of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).