Int’l Olympiad /Quiz: FUSH students secure 2nd position

Press Release 29 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The 2nd International Olympiad/ Quiz for medical students was organised in the subject of Microbiology and Virology by S D Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University (KazNMU) Kazakhstan on April 27, 2022.

In the first cohort of this online Olympiad held last year, 12 of our brilliant students from 3rd, 4th and final year MBBS participated amongst 107 participants from multiple countries. Students of Foundation University Medical College secured the top three positions.

This year 55 teams from 8 different countries (Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Russia, India and Georgia) participated in the Olympiad and the Team of Foundation University School of Health Sciences (FUSH), FUI stood 2nd in the Olympiad.

The Team consisted of 5 members: Ali Asif Rana Final Year MBBS (Team Leader), Hamza Riaz Final Year MBBS, Zulkifil Mubarak 4th year MBBS, Esha Tariq 4th Year MBBS, Manahil Asad 3rd year MBBS.

The event consisted of three rounds: Round 1: Video Contest. Round 2: Case studies in Microbiology. Round 3: Blitz Survey.

Based on the results of all 3 stages, Final results were compiled. Students prepared for the Olympiad/Quiz in a very short time of just 1 day under supervision of Dr Fatima Kaleem, Professor of Microbiology.

