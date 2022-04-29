ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia rice: Thailand rates rise on demand from ME

Reuters 29 Apr, 2022

BENGALURU/HANOI/ BANGKOK/ MUMBAI/DHAKA Prices of rice exported from Thailand rose this week on increased demand from Middle Eastern markets, while Indian and Vietnamese rates were unchanged.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice prices were quoted at $432-$435 per tonnes, up from $410-$414 last week.

“There has been an uptick in demand from markets like Iraq and Iran and also due to improved relations with Saudi Arabia,” a Bangkok-based trader said. Freighter costs, a major challenge for Thai rice export, has also been sidestepped because Middle Eastern buyers have sent their own freight for rice purchases, traders said.

A weaker Baht against the US dollar also contributed to the rise in rice prices this week, they added. Top exporter India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $361 to $365 per tonne, unchanged from the last week.

“Domestic supplies are comfortable as government is distributing a lot of rice to poor people at free of cost or at nominal rate,” said an exporter based at Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. Vietnam’s 5% broken rice were offered at $415 per tonne on Thursday, unchanged from last week. However, prices could rise in the coming weeks as supplies were running low with the winter-spring harvest almost over, a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said. “Traders are hesitant to sign new export contracts, waiting for prices to go up higher,” the trader added.

Preliminary shipping data showed 300,990 tonnes of rice is to be loaded at Ho Chi Minh City port in April, and 40,000 tonnes during the first week of May, with most of the rice heading to the Philippines, Africa and Cuba.

rice prices Asia rice prices Thailand rice rates Middle Eastern markets

Comments

1000 characters

Asia rice: Thailand rates rise on demand from ME

KE, Power Div wrangle over liability payment issue

15,473MW electricity still not available to system

Wrist watches from China: FBR fixes import values

New govt forms new economic advisory council

CDWP approves three development projects worth Rs15.78bn

India says talks with Pakistan only after ‘terror’ stops

MoU inked on construction of dam in Karak

Government decides to file reference against Alvi, IK, others?

China cuts coal import taxes to zero to ensure energy supply

Government asked to end riba-based banking system by 2027

Read more stories